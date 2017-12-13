Police: Teenage girl shot in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 15-year-old girl to the hospital after, police said, she was shot in an Opa-locka neighborhood, Wednesday night.

According to Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson, the teen was shot in the arm and backside while walking along the 1300 block of Port Said Road, just before 8:30 p.m.

Officials said the victim was walking in the neighborhood with four other minors between the ages of 8 and 15 when the they heard gunshots. The group took off running to nearby a house on Port Said Road, near Northwest 132nd Terrace.

It was then that they realized that one of them had been shot.

“Horrifying, scary, frightening. Even as an adult, that would frighten me. Just walking. I’m trying to go home, I have school tomorrow, and I hear gunshots,” said Dobson. “And then I see someone else being struck by a bullet. They’re in pain, so my concern is to get it to all of the listeners here: It’s time to put the weapons down.”

Crews airlifted the teen to Jackson Memorial Health. Police said she was alert and talking. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

Investigators believe the shooter may have been on foot, but they have no description of the suspect. Detectives have since gone door-to-door asking the public for information.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

