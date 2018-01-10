Police: Teen stabs man who broke into home, attacked woman

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida teen fatally stabbed a man who forced his way into a home and attacked the teen’s mother.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the break-in occurred early Tuesday in a Tampa neighborhood.

Police say 34-year-old Gerald Lee Gay, who had a child with a woman who lived at the home, kicked in the door shortly after midnight. Police say Gay then attacked the woman while her three children — ages 12, 13, and 18 — tried to restrain him.

Investigators say one of the teens grabbed a steak knife and stabbed Gay several times. He later died at a nearby hospital.

The family was cooperating with police, and no arrests were immediately made. Police weren’t saying which teen stabbed Gay or the genders of the children.

