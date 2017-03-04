Police: Teen makes bomb threat, so friends can skip tests

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a southwest Florida teen called in a fake bomb threat to a Naples school to help two friends get out of taking a test.

The Naples Daily News reports that 18-year-old Grayson Alexander Barry was arrested Thursday and charged with making a false report concerning the planting of a bomb.

Authorities say a bomb threat was called into Naples High School Thursday morning, prompting an evacuation. An arrest report says investigators traced the call back to Barry’s Google Voice account. Records show the call was made from Barry’s cellphone at an aquatics center where he worked.

When confronted by detectives, authorities say Barry admitted to placing the call to help his friends. He said neither friend knew about the threat.

Barry was being held on $10,000 bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

