Police: Teacher finds 5-year-old chewing on condom on Florida playground

FT. PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida teacher found one of her 5-year-old students chewing on a used condom he had found on the school’s playground, police said.

Fort Pierce Police responded to a call about a “suspicious incident” at St. Lucie Elementary School Wednesday afternoon, Fox News reports.

Police said kindergarten students were playing outside when a teacher spotted a young boy chewing on something. When she approached him, she made the horrifying discovery: the child was chewing on a used condom he had found on the ground. The boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“It’s pretty clear that someone was likely having sex there or near there, or a possible prostitution issue,” said police spokesman Ed Cunningham, “but we are not aware of any specifics.”

School security said this was not the first time “similar items” had been found on the playground. Police said patrols at the school would be increased following the incident.

