Police Tase man during traffic stop in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video sent in by a 7News viewer shows a large police presence in Miami Beach as officers tried to restrain someone on the ground, Friday night.

According to a police report, 38-year-old Pierre Phelan Williams was arrested at around 11:25 p.m. near Ninth Street and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

A Miami Beach police officer saw Williams wasn’t wearing his seat belt after shining a flashlight through his windshield.

Officers tried to get Williams to stop, but he wouldn’t comply and continued driving northbound on Ocean Drive for several feet.

Williams eventually stopped, but police said he motioned as if he was going to continue driving, and as he was doing this, an officer reached into Williams’ car, put the gear in park and turned the car off.

According to the report, the officers asked Williams to get out of the car, but he refused, so they attempted to forcefully pull him out through the open driver’s side door.

During the struggle, Williams struck an officer with his right hand, hitting the officer on his chin and upper chest. The officer reacted by hitting Williams on the right side of his face with an open hand.

The officers continued to attempt to pull Williams out of the vehicle, while an officer began delivering “distractionary strikes” to the right side of Williams’ face using his right elbow. However, the police report says braced himself and pulled away to stay inside his car.

Williams was eventually dragged out from the driver’s seat by the officers and forced to the ground in an attempt to handcuff him.

While on the ground, police said Williams continued to pull away from the officers and tensed up his body to stop them from handcuffing him.

An emergency back up signal was issued, and additional officers arrived.

Six officers attempted to handcuff Williams, but they were unsuccessful after a brief struggle.

According to the police report, Williams continued acting combative towards the officers. One officer Tased Williams numerous times in an attempt to gain control of him.

Williams was charged with battery on a police officer, failure to obey a police officer, resisting an officer with violence and resisting an officer without violence. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital for medical treatment.

