Police, SWAT Team raid Miramar home to find guns, drugs

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police raided a gated South Florida community and found more than just drugs.

According to police, a Miramar home, near Centergate Drive and 120th Terrace, was raided, Tuesday morning, for narcotics.

The SWAT Team was called to the scene.

After discovering drugs, police also found guns inside the home.

They arrested two suspects believed to have been involved.

