Police, SWAT respond to barricaded subject in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Several police officers along with SWAT are on the scene of a barricaded subject in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and SWAT units responded to the scene at 5880 NW 57th Ave. Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the very active scene, at around 4:30 p.m.

A police car could be seen outside a two-story building where a door was torn from its hinges and damage was done to the upstairs railing.

It is unclear if a subject has been taken into custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.