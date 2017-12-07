Police, SWAT find 2 dead in Tamarac home

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Several police officers along with a SWAT unit found two people dead inside of a Tamarac residence.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and SWAT units responded to a call about a barricaded subject at 5880 NW 57th Ave. Thursday afternoon.

Upon entry, officials said they found a male and a female dead inside around 1 p.m.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the very active scene, at around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said a disturbance occurred on the second floor of a two-story building. They set up a command post on the roadway, closed off traffic in the area and tried to make contact with the people inside.

A police car could be seen outside a two-story building where a door was torn from its hinges and damage was done to the upstairs railing.

The cause of death has not been released as yet.

