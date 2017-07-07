Police: Suspected Miami Beach dealer forced niece to handle drugs

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An undercover sting operation in Miami Beach ended with the arrest of a man accused of dealing illegal drugs, and investigators said he forced his 11-year-old niece to handle the illicit merchandise.

According to Miami Beach Police, Antwan Lee was looking to sell cocaine and marijuana along Ocean Drive, Thursday afternoon. “What stood out in this case is, the individual holding the narcotics for the seller was actually an 11-year-old girl,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Authorities were astonished by the brazen nature of the transactions. “This was in broad daylight, 5 o’clock in the afternoon, Ninth Street and Ocean Drive,” said Rodriguez.

The arrest report reads, “As defendant Lee walked west on the 100 block of Ninth Street, on the southern sidewalk, he (Lee) approached the 11-year-old female minor victim that was sitting on the stairwell. Defendant Lee summoned the minor to come with him and told her, ‘Bring the grinder.’ Defendant Lee was referring to the marijuana grinder.”

“When they were going to do a second portion of that transaction, he left the child with who turned out to be our undercover officer and went to retrieve more narcotics,” said Rodriguez.

Police arrested Lee and another suspect identified as Artie Lawyer.

Lee is facing a long list of charges, including possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to sell. He stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Catherine Pooler, Friday afternoon.

“You know better now. You don’t give kids this kind of stuff,” Pooler said to the suspect. “You’ve got other charges, and you’ve got priors. I’m not releasing you.”

Investigators said they took Lee’s niece to the Miami Beach Police Department. She later told detectives she had been on at least one other drug deal in the past.

The child said she was so hungry that officers went out and bought her food. “She indicated she hadn’t eaten since the day before,” said Rodriguez.

For those visiting South Beach, the reaction to the arrest was shock but relief. “That’s horrible. I don’t know what else to say beyond that. That’s horrible,” said Diane, a tourist.

The girl was later released to her mother. The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating.

“We’re heavily relying on that thorough investigation,” said Rodriguez.

