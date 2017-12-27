Police surround barricaded subject in Northwest Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have surrounded a barricaded subject inside a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

According to a Miami-Dade Police tweet, police have surrounded a barricaded subject near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 83rd Street.

#MDPD is working a barricaded subject in the area of 83 Street and NW 5th Avenue. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/MjJ98YhHiL — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 27, 2017

7Skyforce was over the scene where police were seen setting up a perimeter.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.