NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are stepping up their search for a shooter who, they said, gunned down a man in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Robert Henton was killed in a drive-by shooting along Northwest 24th Avenue and 56th Street, on April 30. Detectives said the victim was standing outside a home with two other people when someone pulled up in a car and opened fire.

Henton, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

