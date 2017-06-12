Miami-Dade cop in standoff with St. Lucie Police surrenders

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A police standoff with a former Miami-Dade police officer at a truck stop in St. Lucie County has ended.

According to Sheriff Mascara, the man came out of the truck with his hands up after negotiations.

The armed man had been barricaded inside a vehicle at the Flying J, near Kings Highway and Orange Avenue, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Monday afternoon.

Police said they were first notified by the man’s girlfriend who called from Miami-Dade and said the man was threatening suicide.

“He got into a fight with his girlfriend this morning. He came to St. Lucie County. He called her and said he was going to end it all,” Mascara said.

A SWAT team, as well as a hostage negotiating team, responded to the scene.

