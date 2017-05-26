Police shutdown Ocean Drive for Memorial Day Weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A busy South Beach roadway was shutdown Friday morning as Memorial Day weekend arrives.

According to Miami Beach Police, Ocean Drive will be shutdown as the Memorial Day festivities take place on the ground and in the air.

On Friday morning, police blocked off traffic from Ocean Drive to Sixth and 15th streets. This shut down will last all weekend, police said.

The annual “Urban Beach Week” will take place in the area, which is expected to draw a young crowd. The event is also expected to attract some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Miami Beach is also hoping to attract families to join the fun during the other various events, including this year’s Air and Sea Show.

