SWAT outside home where man called police to say he shot wife, daughter

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - SWAT units have responded to a house in Sunrise were a man called police to say he shot his wife and daughter, Monday afternoon.

According to police, a 911 call was made reporting shots fired near the 7700 Block of Grande Street. Upon arrival, police made contact with the caller by phone.

However, police have yet to confirm whether anyone was actually shot.

The man said he was inside the home and then hung up.

A SWAT team was then sent to the location.

