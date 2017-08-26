Police fatally shoot armed woman after barricade situation in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in Sunrise.

Just before 4 p.m., Sunrise police responded to the Water’s Edge Apartments, located at 11025 NW 40th St, regarding an armed woman who was home alone and threatening to harm herself.

The woman’s mother was in contact with her during the situation.

Once communication with the woman stopped, officers attempted to enter the apartment to make sure she hadn’t harmed herself. They encountered the 28-year-old woman, who confronted the officers with a firearm.

Police fired shots at the woman, shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The woman died at the scene. No officers were injured.

It is unclear if the woman fired at the officers.

Officials said the she had a history of mental illness and was drinking and taking pills.

Officials are investigating the circumstances that led up to the fatal shooting.

