Police set up perimeter near 2 Miami Gardens schools

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have set up a perimeter in the area of two schools in Miami Gardens Friday afternoon.

Miami Gardens and Miami-Dade Schools Police units have set up a perimeter in the area of Northwest 10th to 12th avenues and 191st to 193rd streets.

According to officials, Miami Norland Senior High School and Norland Elementary School are both within the perimeter. Officials said Norland is currently on lockdown, but there is limited number of people currently in campus.

There is word as to why the perimeter was put in place.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.