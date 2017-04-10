1 detained, 1 at large after reported carjacking, bailout in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and are searching for another after a reported carjacking and bailout in a residential neighborhood in Miami, Monday night.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 43rd Street shortly after 9 p.m. Police said they responded to a 911 call about a carjacking.

A police helicopter hovered above the scene with its search light on, as K-9 units searched for the subjects. They took one man into custody shortly after.

Authorities are now looking for someone who bailed out of the car.

Miami PD: carjacking. bailout.1 person in custody. last update: they're looking for a 2nd. Around NW 17TH ave and 43st. #BREAKING @wsvn — Ann Keil (@ann_keil) April 11, 2017

Police placed another man in handcuffs and had him seated on the sidewalk. It is not clear what his relation to the incident was. He was later released.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.