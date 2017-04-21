Police search for narcotics subject in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police were searching for a man they called a narcotics subject in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, late Friday afternoon.

According to Miami Police, officers have set up a perimeter between Southwest Eighth and 10th streets and 16 to 17th avenues. It has since been broken down.

Investigators said the man is possibly a narcotics subject. They said he has a beard and is wearing a gray shirt.

It is unknown if police apprehended the subject.

