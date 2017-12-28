Police: Serial armed robber caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery was caught on camera, and police believe this subject is connected to a string of South Florida robberies.

Fort Lauderdale Police released surveillance video of a suspected serial armed robber who may be responsible for at least six armed robberies in Broward County over the last two months.

Detectives said the most recent robbery occurred at a Marathon gas station located at 4400 North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

