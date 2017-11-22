Police seek man who stole computers from Pompano Beach electronics store

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need the public’s help identifying a man who walked into a Pompano Beach electronics store and stole two computers.

Surveillance video shows the man walking into the store at about 2:30 p.m., on Nov. 8, posing as a customer looking for a product.

“We took him as a new guy,” said store clerk Vinnie DeSilva. “He came in, picked a computer, was looking at it as some people come in here to take a look and browse.”

However, as soon as the store owner got up to help the man, he grabbed two computers and bolted out the door.

“My boss went right after him. There was someone else in the car waiting for him, and he got away, but my boss got the plate,” DeSilva said.

The suspect is a large man, who DeSilva describes as burly. This heavyset man is believed to be in his 30s or 40s with a bald head.

DeSilva said this is the second time he’s robbed the store in a few months.

“Same exact thing. He came in here, I was in the back fixing a phone. When I saw, he came in, picked a computer and left,” DeSilva said. “It was a matter of 10 seconds. I couldn’t even go after him.”

The two computers he stole are worth about $800.

“It was an HP computer and a ThinkPad. It’s a commercial-grade laptop,” DeSilva said. “It’s bad. It hampers our business here, it gets in the way. There’s the stressful situation. We want to avoid that.”

The store now says they will be changing their security system so this doesn’t happen again.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

