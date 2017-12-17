Police seek man wanted in slaying of central Florida father

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Police are searching for a central Florida man who is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant related to a fatal shooting.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that 32-year-old Johnny Ray Owsley fatally shot Adam Thrower on Monday after finding the victim at his estranged girlfriend’s house.

The Miami Herald reports that Owsley ordered Thrower out of the house in Winter Haven then shot him several times in the chest and back.

Thrower, who was a father to one daughter, died outside the house.

Owsley, described by the sheriff’s office as six feet and 180 pounds, fled the scene, and has not been seen since.

