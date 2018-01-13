Police searching for two people after shooting in Miami

Police are searching for two people after a shooting in Miami sent one man to the hospital, Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a male shot at an apartment complex, located near Northwest 24th Avenue and 48th Street, at around 6:30 a.m.

Officials said two people approached 46-year-old Curtis Jefferson outside the apartment complex, and then shots were fired.

Officers found Jefferson at the scene, suffering from apparent gun shot wounds. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

This shooting remains under investigation.

