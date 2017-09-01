Police searching for trio who raided Weston electronics store

WESTON, Fla. (WSVN) – Police are searching for three subjects who raided an electronics store in Weston.

The trio rushed into Fix Apple Now, located at 2806 Weston Road, around 2:50 a.m. Aug. 20. The trio then exited the store about four minutes later with a bevy of Apple products.

The store’s owner watched the burglary unfold in real time and called police.

Detectives have released surveillance video of the burglary in the hopes that someone can identify the suspects.

One of the suspects can be seen in the video crouching and creeping up to the store, then cracking the glass door open with a hammer. The suspects can be seen taking electronics and iPhone accessories.

All three male suspects were described as slender and wearing gloves. One suspect had a head covering, a long sleeve dark-colored shirt with elbow patches and dark-colored pants. The second suspect had on a red New Era baseball cap, a pair of sagging jeans and layers of shirts including a black T-shirt and a blue shirt over a gray long sleeve shirt. The third suspect had on a black shirt, ripped jeans and a red knit cap covering part of his shoulder-length dreads.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

