Police searching for suspected carjackers who fled vehicle in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are currently searching for several people suspected to be involved in a carjacking after they fled on foot near Di Lido Island.

A woman had just gotten to work at a bank in North Beach, located on 71st Street and Harding Avenue, when an armed robber approached her, at around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

The robber took her watch, cellphone and silver Volkswagen Jetta. The victim was not injured.

Police believe they located the vehicle on the Venetian Causeway, just before 6 p.m.

The occupants of the vehicle bailed out and fled near Di Lido Island.

Officers currently on scene canvassing the area. Drivers and residents are being urged to avoid the area or stay indoors.

The subjects are considered armed and dangerous.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.