Police searching for serial robber in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man they believe is behind several robberies in Miami.

According to a police report, the Miami-Dade Police Department the subject they are looking for has struck at six businesses. In at least two robberies, investigators believe, he was armed.

The man, police said, is believed to be in his 20s, weighs about 200 pounds and stands 6 feet tall.

On April 26, at 4:30 a.m., the unidentified robber allegedly entered a business, whose address was kept anonymous, with a concealed firearm. The man held two employees at gunpoint, demanding cigarettes and money. Police said both employees complied before the man fled the scene.

According to police, a Hialeah 7-Eleven employee was finishing a transaction with the robber when, after opening the cash register to receive payment, the subject pulled a gun. The man demanded money from him, and he also complied.

The robber fled the convenience store shortly afterwards.

Police continue to search for the subject in question and investigate the robberies.

If you have any information on these robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

