Police searching for armed subject in Miami Beach perimeter

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police officers have blocked off a several of blocks along Collins Avenue as they search for a subject whom they believe may be armed with a gun.

According to Miami Beach Police, they have shut down all vehicular traffic between 41st and 46th Streets, along Collins Avenue, as they search for an armed subject, identified as Jasper Walker, who fled from a stolen vehicle, Wednesday morning.

Update: MBPD actively looking for an armed subject between 41-46 Street/Collins Avenue. Please use caution. pic.twitter.com/n5tmtCfn5t — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 23, 2017

Miami-Dade Police, as well as MBPD K-9 officers and on-duty SWAT officers, are assisting in the search.

Walker is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Call 911 if you see him.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.