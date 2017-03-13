Police searching for missing Miami man with Alzheimer’s

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 85-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Eighty-five-year-old Jonas Roosevelt, Miami-Dade Police said, left his Miami house Friday on foot and has not returned or contacted any relatives.

He was last seen near Northwest 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace.

He stands 5 feet 9 inches, weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with black pants.

Police believe Roosevelt may be in need of assistance.

If you’ve seen him, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

