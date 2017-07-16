MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Gardens, Friday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Jasmin Williams was last seen wearing unknown clothing, at around 1 a.m.

Investigators said the teen stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has brown eyes. She has medium-length black hair in a ponytail or with braids.

#MissingPerson @MGPDFL is asking 4 your help in locating 16yo Jasmine Williams.She may be in @FLPD411 Ft Lauderdale or @bso_joy Pompano Bch pic.twitter.com/anZW6pt4uZ — MGPD (@MGPDFL) July 16, 2017

Police believe she could be in Fort Lauderdale or Pompano Beach.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami Gardens Police at (305) 474-6473.

