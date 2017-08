LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing Lauderhill woman and her child were both found safe, Friday.

Kamey Nesbitt, 34, was last seen leaving her house with her 16-month-old baby in the 5400 block of NW 88th Ave., at around 10 a.m., Friday.

They were announced found just before 6 p.m.

