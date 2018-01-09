Police searching for missing Hialeah woman

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for a woman missing out of Hialeah.

Hialeah Police said 64-year-old Mirtha Castillo was last seen on Friday, at around 5 p.m. Investigators said she had stopped at Es Pa Cuba, a long-distance phone service store located at 3908 W. 12th Ave.

After speaking with her family in Cuba, police said, Castillo left the store and never came home.

Castillo stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 110 and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, black pants and a red and black sweater.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.

