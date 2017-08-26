MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, went missing in Miami, Saturday.

According to City of Miami Police, 63-year-old Ronald Riley went missing from a home along the 3700 block of Northwest 23rd Court.

Investigators said Riley stands 6 feet tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

We need help in locating endangered adult, Mr. Ronald Riley. Mr. Riley suffers from Alzheimer's and schizophrenia. Missing since Aug. 26th. pic.twitter.com/iEPMCxlOZ4 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 26, 2017

In a tweet, police said Riley suffers from Alzheimer’s and schizophrenia.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-603-6310.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.