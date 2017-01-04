Police searching for missing elderly Miami woman with Alzheimer’s

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police is asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly woman who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Seventy-five-year-old Caridad Zaya went missing on Wednesday from 6700 N.E. 4th Ave.

Zaya is black with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 603-6307.

