Police searching for missing elderly man last seen in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an elderly man who went missing from a retirement home in Hollywood, Monday.

One hundred-year-old Bienvenido Roda was seen leaving the retirement home, located along 16th Avenue and Garfield Street, wearing green pants and a white shirt.

Roda stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 117 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Hollywood police at 954-764-4357.

