Police searching for missing 14-year-old

Miami-Dade Schools Police are searching for a 14-year-old student who, they said, went missing on Friday.

Alexondra Rodriguez, a student at Homestead Senior High School, was last seen leaving a foster care home at 11646 S.W. 134th St. in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said the teen stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

If you should have any information regarding Rodriguez’s whereabouts, please contact the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department at 305 995-COPS or 786 660-9509.

