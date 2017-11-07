Police searching for man who burglarized furniture store in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a burglary at a furniture store in Miami’s Design District on Oct. 10.

Surveillance video shows a man walking through the parking lot of Modern Homes 2 Go, located on the corner of 39th Street and Northeast Second Avenue, after ripping off more than $3,000 worth of patio furniture.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.