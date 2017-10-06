Police searching for man who attacked Davie teen with pool cue

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are on the lookout for a man who, they believe, attacked a Davie resident with a pool cue.

The suspect was identified as Zachary Haedo.

Police said Haedo was caught on surveillance video playing pool before he walked over and repeatedly struck a 17-year-old with a pool cue.

The incident happened inside a clubhouse of a Davie apartment complex in September.

The victim needed several staples in his head.

If you know anything about Haedo, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

