NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are stepping up their search for a shooter, two weeks after after, they said, a pregnant woman was shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting took place near Northwest 49th Street and 19th Avenue, Nov. 3.

Detectives said the 20-year-old was shot several times in the upper part of her body, right in front of her home.

Paramedics transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Officials have not disclosed her identity.

Police say Wayne Collier is wanted for the shooting. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.