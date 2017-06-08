MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, was behind a botched robbery at a convenience store in Miami, last month.

Miami Police want to identify the subject captured in a surveillance photo. Detectives said he held a cashier and a customer at knifepoint while demanding money at the Stop & Shop off Flagler Street, near 47th Street, back in May.

Investigators said the crook took off empty-handed when the employee refused.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.