Police searching for man behind sexual assault in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the assailant approached the 21-year-old victim along Northwest 167th Street, near Fourth Avenue, Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the subject threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the subject was wearing dark colored sweatpants, a light colored tank top and white sneakers. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

