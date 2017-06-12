Police searching for jewelry thief in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for an armed robber who stole a bag of jewelry in Coral Gables.

Surveillance cameras took a photo of the armed crook as he robbed the victim in his driveway near Ingraham Highway and Douglas Road around 11:50 a.m., Saturday.

According to police, the victim was returning to his residence when he saw a white BMW pull up to the bottom of his driveway. The subject exited the passenger side of the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim.

The victim ran away from the subject and dropped a bag containing an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

The subject grabbed the bag of jewelry and took off in the BMW.

The subject was described as having a thin build, 160 to 170 pounds, 17 to 25 years old with dreadlocks tied in a bun. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and dark grey jeans.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

