Police searching for gunman in Miami shooting that injured 1

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a person who, they said, opened fire on a man in Miami, Saturday night.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the Valero gas station in the area of Northwest 38th Street and 12th Avenue, where they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wound to the elbow.

However, investigators said the actual shooting took place elsewhere in Miami. Officers have set up a perimeter and continue to look for the shooter.

Police said the injured man is not being cooperative with officers regarding the motive behind the shooting. He has not been transported.

