Police searching for Coral Gables home invasion suspect

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables couple was ambushed inside their own home by an armed robber.

The couple came home to the robber in their home after going out to eat last week.

“You now have the wife walking in and seeing a strange person in their house with a gun pointed at them and demanding their jewelry,” said Coral Gables Police Officer Kelly Denham. “They surrendered their jewelry to keep from getting hurt.”

Police believe the man followed the couple from Cafe Versailles back to their home on the 800 block of Navarre Avenue.

A surveillance camera captured video of the suspect in the parking lot of Cafe Versailles.

The suspect was driving a four-door sedan. Denham said, “The subject then fled from the house in what we believe is to be a 2015/2017 Mercedes Z Class white in color with dark tinted windows.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

