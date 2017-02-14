Police searching for Coral Gables car burglar

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a thief who was caught on camera breaking into an SUV in Coral Gables, Monday morning.

Surveillance video showed the subject walking up to an SUV parked in the driveway of a home near Red Road, on South Greenway Drive. The person is seen rummaging through the vehicle and taking sunglasses and money before disappearing.

Area residents said the theft is nothing new. “It’s becoming a constant problem in Coral Gables and on the Greenways,” said Matthew Meehan, whose car was targeted. “It’s not just isolated to my house and my car. It’s a lot of my neighbors as well.”

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.