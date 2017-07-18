Police searching for boat burglars in Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a pair of thieves who burglarized some boats in Marathon.

Stills from surveillance cameras showed two people who, police said, broke into at least two vessels docked at a marina along Gulfview Avenue, around 2 a.m., Tuesday.

One boat owner discovered at least $1,000 worth of belongings stolen.

If you have any information on the burglaries, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

