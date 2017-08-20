Police searching for 3 in Hialeah pawnshop robbery

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Customers were caught in the chaos after, police said, three men robbed a pawnshop in Hialeah at gunpoint, Saturday afternoon.

Hialeah Police said they received the call about the robbery at Oseas Jewelry, located at the East 41st Street Plaza, near Eighth Court, at around 5 p.m.

Crime scene surrounded the business and shattered glass from smashed jewelry cases covered the floor after, investigators said, the subjects went inside and robbed the place with a gun.

“They had something covering their heads,” said witness Samuel Hernandez through a translator.

Detectives said the robbers smashed display cases and took off with an unspecified amount of merchandise.

Hernandez said he saw the trio as they took off running from the scene. “I was sitting where the tree was at, and I saw them, and it caught my attention,” he said. “They were grouped over there, but I didn’t know a robbery was going on.”

There were customers inside the store at the time of the jewel heist, but no one was injured.

The owner of the pawnshop declined to comment on the incident to 7News.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

