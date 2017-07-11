Police search for woman missing out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a Miami woman who went missing, Monday.

Police are searching for 60-year-old Amparo Espinosa. Espinosa was last seen leaving Queens Nails Salon, located at 763 N.W. 37 Ave. She never made it to her residence.

Espinosa was last seen wearing blue pants and a dark blue top.

She stands at 5 feet and 7 inches with brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact police at (305) 603-6300.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.