Police search for woman missing out of Miami

Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a South Florida woman who has gone missing out of Miami.

Authorities are looking for 26-year-old Tanya Oyanadel.

Oyanadel stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, is about 120 pounds and has long black hair.

She was last seen in Miami on Oct. 26 and was wearing a black and purple shirt with blue jeans.

Oyanadel may be in need of services.

If you have any information on this missing person, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.