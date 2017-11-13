Police search for West Palm Beach cellphone snatcher

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are enlisting the help of the public in their search for a cellphone snatcher.

According to police, the man approached the victim in October, near Forest Hill Boulevard and Jog Road and snatched her phone out of her hands.

Police have released a sketch of the culprit.

If you have any information on this theft, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

