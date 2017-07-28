Police search for UM office thief

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a repeat office thief at the University of Miami.

Officers said a man stole wallets from at least two different buildings at the university in Coral Gables before taking off in a getaway car.

The first theft happened July 19, after, police said, the man unlawfully entered an office area and removed a wallet from an unattended purse.

The second theft occurred at another university building on July 21.

Coral Gables Police describe the thief as a tall man with a medium build and is 30 or 40 years old.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

