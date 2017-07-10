Police search for thieves targeting car airbags

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a trio of thieves behind several airbag thefts.

Surveillance video showed the subjects getting into three vehicles in an apartment complex.

The trio would later burglarized eight vehicles at a neighboring complex, removing airbags from the cars.

The thefts occurred early May 18 at apartment complexes located between Southwest 70th Avenue and 71st Avenue along 23rd Street.

If you have any information on this string of thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

